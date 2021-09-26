Bears' Justin Fields Says He's 'Fine' After Precautionary X-Rays on Hand Injury

David Banks/Associated Press

There wasn't much good news for the Chicago Bears during Sunday's 26-6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but they at least got some after the game.

Quarterback Justin Fields told reporters his right throwing hand is "fine" after undergoing precautionary X-rays. He was sacked nine times in his first career start, as Chicago's offensive line was essentially invisible.

The Bears will hope to avoid any long-term injuries to the 22-year-old as he develops into a potential franchise quarterback. The Ohio State product was selected No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL draft after a college career that saw him earn Heisman Trophy votes in each of the past two years.

Fields tallied 63 passing touchdowns and 15 rushing touchdowns during his two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Injuries could be a concern if they slow his development, although the Bears should be happy with their depth at the position.

Andy Dalton can handle the starting quarterback duties if needed when he returns from his own knee injury, while Nick Foles has plenty of experience under center as well.