Jalen Hurts Named Eagles' Starting QB for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni named second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts as the team's starter for Week 1 vs. the Atlanta Falcons.

"Nobody else got reps with the ones. ... Jalen's our starter," he told reporters when asked Tuesday.

The 23-year-old took over as the team's starting quarterback for the final four games of the 2020 season in place of the struggling Carson Wentz. He went 1-3 in those starts and finished the season with 1,061 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 52 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 354 yards and three scores.

While the numbers didn't look great, the offense ran more smoothly under Hurts than it did with the erratic Wentz under center. So when he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason, it always seemed likely that Hurts would start the year as the starter, even after the team signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Sirianni was noncommittal for much of the offseason when it came to naming Hurts the starter, though.

"There is just no rush there on having to do that," he told reporters on Aug. 5. "We just want to for him to continue to impress like he has. We're just not there yet."

Despite the head coach remaining coy, Hurts took the first-team snaps throughout training camp and reportedly impressed his teammates during the summer.

Suffice to say, he has long been expected to be the starter. In many ways, the 2021 season is an audition for Hurts. Play well and the Eagles may have their franchise quarterback of the future; struggle, however, and the Eagles have plenty of draft ammunition to make a major move for a quarterback in the offseason.

Hurts is the starter for now. It's on him to prove he's worthy of remaining there for the long term.