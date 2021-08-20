Each MLB Team's Best Bang-for-Your-Buck Star in 2021

1 of 6

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: CF Cedric Mullins

Salary: $577,000

WAR: 4.7

After the retirement of Chris Davis, the Orioles' payroll is now entirely devoid of prohibitive salaries as they press on with their rebuild. Trey Mancini is the team's highest-paid player with a salary of $4.8 million, which is about what New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton makes in a month.

Baltimore's roster largely consists of pre-arbitration-eligible youngsters, of whom All-Star Cedric Mullins is an obvious standout by way of his .314/.376/.535 batting line, 21 home runs and 22 stolen bases. He'll get a significant pay bump eventually, but not until he goes into arbitration for the first time in 2023.

Boston Red Sox: RHP Garrett Whitlock

Salary: $570,500

WAR: 2.1

Contrary to the Orioles, the Red Sox are a deep-pocketed contender whose roster is mostly made up of guys earning seven and eight figures per year. Yet even they have some key pre-arb contributors, including outfielder Alex Verdugo, right-hander Nick Pivetta and, surprisingly, relief ace Garrett Whitlock.

Boston nabbed Whitlock from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft in December, after which he immediately put himself on the map in spring training. Now he's one of the most valuable relievers in baseball, having put up 1.72 ERA over 57.2 innings. He'll have two more seasons of pre-arbitration-eligibility after this one.

New York Yankees: RHP Jonathan Loaisiga

Salary: $595,800

WAR: 2.5

These are the Yankees we're talking about, so nobody should be shocked that they have nine guys earning eight figures this season. That's not even counting newcomer first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who brought a $16.5 million salary with him when he came over from the Chicago Cubs at the deadline.

But even if the Yankees might be kicking themselves over losing Whitlock to Boston, at least they still have Jonathan Loaisiga in their pen. He's been a largely unsung force as he's racked up a 2.37 ERA over 60.2 innings, thereby setting himself up nicely for a raise in arbitration next year.

Tampa Bay Rays: LF/RF Randy Arozarena

Salary: $581,200

WAR: 3.2

The Rays opened this season with the 26th-highest payroll in MLB, and that's actually a higher position than they're used to occupying on Opening Day. Yet they're still leaning heavily on pre-arb talent, and the leader of that parade in 2021 is the same guy who was leading in October 2020: Randy Arozarena.

He initially struggled to live up to last year's historic postseason run, but he's been hot of late with a .306/.368/.529 line in 54 games since June 3. He'll be eligible for arbitration in 2024, at which point he'll take a big step toward becoming too expensive for the Rays' liking.

Toronto Blue Jays: 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Salary: $605,400

WAR: 4.8

To give credit where it's very much due, the Blue Jays are offering proof that it's still very much possible to score big in free agency. They invested $176 million in George Springer, Marcus Semien and Robbie Ray over the winter, and all three have come up huge for them in 2021.

There is, however, no question that 22-year-old wunderkind Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the team's top star in 2021. All he's done is hit .313/.409/.605 with 35 home runs to put himself squarely in the AL MVP race. With arbitration due up next year, the time seems right for Toronto to extend him.