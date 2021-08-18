Fantasy Baseball 2021: Best Sleepers to Pick Up for MLB Week 21

0 of 3

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Things are heating up heading into the stretch run of the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season.

This also means business is picking up in the fantasy baseball world. The waiver wire is still the best way to find a cheap upgrade for your roster, especially if injuries or an unexpectedly poor performance from one of your current starters is dragging you down.

Three weeks removed from the trade deadline, teams that were sellers have now likely settled on the players they want to see perform over the final six weeks to determine where they might fit into the plans for 2022.

That means fantasy players can take advantage of a hot streak from a once-hot prospect or a player returning from injuries to make a move up the standings.

Looking at the list of players available in at least 40 percent of ESPN leagues, here are the best ones to pick up right now.