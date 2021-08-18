Bills' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills sit in a comfortable spot with their roster heading into the final two preseason games.

Most of the top part of the roster is set, which allows head coach Sean McDermott and his staff to focus on the back end of the 53-man squad.

One of the spots McDermott and Co. are set to hand out will come under a ton of focus in preseason and then not be too important unless an injury outbreak happens.

Jake Fromm is vying with Davis Webb to be the No. 3 quarterback behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. The competition is interesting because the 2020 fifth-round pick may lose out on his spot to a veteran player.

Over the next few weeks, the players catching the most balls from the reserve quarterbacks will be fighting to avoid cuts as well. Jake Kumerow is the most notable player seeking the final wide receiver spot.

Defensively, Levi Wallace has the edge over Dane Jackson for the starting cornerback spot opposite Tre'Davious White, but Jackson will try to make a late push to earn the job before camp breaks.