Packers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The battle to fill out Green Bay's final wide receiver spot comes down to how well Devin Funchess performs in preseason.

Adams, Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb all did not feature in the preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

It makes little sense for any of the first-team wideouts to play more than a series per game in the preseason. A strong argument could be made for them to not dress in any of those contests and solely focus on Week 1.

2021 third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers should find his way on to the 53-man roster in some capacity. If it not at wide receiver, Rodgers can be utilized in the return game and in other areas of special teams.

Funchess needs to prove he has not lost too much in his step after sitting out the 2020 season. He had six catches for 70 yards against Houston.

The former Carolina Panthers player will show off his skill with Jordan Love in the pocket since Aaron Rodgers is sitting out preseason games.

Malik Taylor is Funchess' biggest competition. He had five catches for 50 yards in the preseason opener. The only true difference between the two wideouts was Taylor caught each one of his targets. Funchess caught six of the eight balls thrown in his direction.

Funchess is the more experienced player. If he performs well enough in preseason, he could add a physical presence to the roster that would help out the Packers offense in the red zone and on third down.

Prediction: Devin Funchess