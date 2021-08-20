The Official Bleacher Report WWE Staff Predictions for 2021 SummerSlam

1 of 8

Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks

Q: What can Belair and Banks do to make this better than their last encounter?

Last time, they started with an emotional truce, sharing tears over how much the WrestleMania moment meant to them. This time, throw out the mutual respect and make this match about one-upping each other.

The dynamic should be more about beating the other and making it a definitive win to prove how they're superior. Banks is upset and fully heel while Belair is more confident as a champion, so neither should hold back.

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg

Q: If you were producing this match, how would it play out?

Goldberg has never had a wide variety of maneuvers he could pull off even in his prime. With his limitations, there isn't much to work with, and the fans will know they're getting something short.

Have Goldberg strike first right after the bell. Lashley kicks out from a Spear or two before the challenger hits a Jackhammer. MVP distracts him and the referee before Goldberg can even go for a pin.

Lashley gets up, hits Goldberg with a few Spears and puts him in The Hurt Lock. He passes out, and The All Mighty retains. The more they can do, the better, but anything beyond that isn't realistic.