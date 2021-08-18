Seahawks' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

The Seattle Seahawks have few questions at the top end of their roster, but there are plenty of positions that need to be decided upon outside of quarterback, safety and wide receiver.

The players around Russell Wilson, DK Metcalf and Jamal Adams will be vital to the team's success in one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

One of the biggest preseason concerns is who will start around Adams in the secondary. Seattle has a handful of candidates, but no decisions have been made yet.

At tight end, there are two clear contenders to land the bulk of the offensive snaps. Gerald Everett and Will Dissly might combine in the Seattle offense, or one could take full advantage of their time during the next few weeks.

Seattle is also waiting on Duane Brown to come back from his contract holdout. He might be back for the regular-season opener, but the Seahawks need a contingency plan in place in case the holdout lingers.