Saints' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Derick Hingle/Associated Press

The New Orleans Saints' biggest question of the offseason still has not been answered, with the quarterback battle between Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill dragging on into the middle of August.

Winston is viewed as the front-runner because of his previous experience as a starter with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he has not grabbed a complete hold of the job yet.

There are other issues to address across the offensive unit as well.

There is a massive drop-off in experience from Michael Thomas to the rest of the wide receivers on the roster, and head coach Sean Payton needs to figure out which of those wideouts will take over during the 28-year-old's injury absence.

Defensively, the Saints are set up front, but they need to fill a few roles in the back seven.

The third linebacker position came under focus in the first preseason game thanks to strong performances from Zack Baun and Kaden Elliss.