Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

After the 2020 season, one thing is sure about the Dallas Cowboys' group of cornerbacks: Trevon Diggs is a starter.

After that, everything is—and should be—up for grabs. The secondary had a rough season in 2020 and will look to regroup under Dan Quinn as the new defensive coordinator.

That begins with figuring out who will man the most important spots. With Diggs locking down one of the outside corner spots, the question becomes who will see the most work opposite him and who will draw the assignment of playing in the slot.

The Cowboys—like most teams—will likely play nickel personnel more than their base 4-3, so whoever draws that assignment will be integral to the pass defense.

That battle appears to be coming down to Jourdan Lewis and Maurice Canady. Lewis has predominately played on the inside in his role as a starter last season. The fact that the club brought him back on a three-year, $13.5 million contract this offseason would be an indication they plan on him reprising that role.

However, Canady, has made a strong case. The 27-year-old has largely been relegated to spot duty with the Baltimore Ravens in his career, but he was ranked the No. 2 corner on the Cowboys roster by the staff writers on the team's website.

On the outside, incumbent Anthony Brown is going to have to hold off incoming rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

So far, it looks like the veteran will at least start the season there. He's been steady as a corner throughout his time in Dallas and neither Joseph or Wright have particularly stood out as ready to go.

As Jon Machota of The Athletic noted, Joseph's stock is down after the preseason game against the Cardinals. He was called for a holding that cost the team and was burned deep on the next play.

For a team with the kind of aspirations the Cowboys should have they can't afford to bring along a guy like that in the starting lineup right now.

Prediction: Canady starts in the slot, Brown starts outside.