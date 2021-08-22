X

    Pacquiao vs. Ugas Results: Ugas Defeats Manny Pacquiao Via Unanimous Decision

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 22, 2021

    Yordenis Ugas, left, of Cuba, hits Manny Pacquiao, of the Philippines, in a welterweight championship boxing match Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Yordenis Ugas will keep his WBA welterweight title belt after beating Manny Pacquiao via unanimous decision on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    The judges scored the fight 116-112, 116-112 and 115-113 in Ugas' favor.

    Ultimately, Ugas was just better in numerous facets, as ESPN's Ben Baby noted following Round 8:

    Ben Baby @Ben_Baby

    End of 8: Yordenis Ugas came ready tonight. Just looks faster, sharper, stronger than Pacquiao tonight, who is trying to turn back the clock but can't. I have Ugas up 77-75 but it might be wider. #PacquiaoUgas

    Age may have also caught up to the 42-year-old Pacquiao, who did not close strong, per ESPN's Mike Coppinger:

    Mike Coppinger @MikeCoppinger

    Round 12: Ugas cuts Manny over the left eye and finishes strong. Pacquiao pushed hard like he always does but he's just a step or too slow at 42. 10-9, Ugas. 116-112, Ugas. https://t.co/7xMeYaGfPb

    Pacquiao also said after the fight that he didn't move well because his legs were tight, per Lance Pugmire of The Athletic.

    Andre S.O.G. Ward @andreward

    The judges did the right thing !!! Happy for Ugas. Humble beginnings. Family man. Great fighter ! Now pay that man !!!!

    As far as highlights were concerned, Pacquiao unleashed a flurry of punches in Round 3:

    FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX

    Manny Pacquiao is starting to 🔥🔥 up in the 3rd round! Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv https://t.co/7X5ZgI1wtI

    The 42-year-old got in some good shots:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    SHEESH. #PacquiaoUgas https://t.co/uwO3gjjcAy

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ugas and Pacquiao are going at it 😳 #PacquiaoUgas (Via @PBConFOX) https://t.co/1J0KODNc57

    Video Play Button
    Ugas notably called Pacquiao's double jab an "elite punch" post-match, per Pugmire.

    But the Cuban never went away and engaged in a heated end to Round 5:

    FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX

    Manny Pacquiao and Yordenis Ugas bring the smoke at the end of RD5! 💨 Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv https://t.co/zkGFeHQj6A

    His confidence didn't go anywhere either: 

    FOX Sports: PBC @PBConFOX

    This Ugas shimmy! 👌 He's feelin' good fighting against the legend Manny Pacquiao Buy #PacquiaoUgas PPV: https://t.co/fEC2fmRrAv https://t.co/keXQL719Ad

    In the end, the better fighter on the night won a closely contested battle.

    Retired and undefeated ex-boxing champion Andre Ward congratulated Ugas afterward:

    Andre S.O.G. Ward @andreward

    The judges did the right thing !!! Happy for Ugas. Humble beginnings. Family man. Great fighter ! Now pay that man !!!!

    Boxing trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas also summed up the fight well:

    Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal

    Timing can beat speed, and counters can work with aggressive fighters, Ugas was well prepared and executed. #PacquiaoUgas

    Afterward, Pacquiao was asked if this was his last fight.

    "I don’t know. I don’t know. Let me relax and then make a decision," he said, per Coppinger.

    As for Ugas, he wants to unify the welterweight belts and has his eyes on IBF and WBC title holder Errol Spence Jr.

    "The plan is to unify. Now they know who the real champion is. (Spence) is the next one on the list," he said, per Pugmire.

    Pacquiao had been considered the WBA welterweight champion-in-recess since January, when the WBA gave him that designation. He had not fought since winning the WBA (super) welterweight belt over Keith Thurman in July 2019.

    The organization's decision made the 35-year-old Ugas, who won the WBA welterweight (regular) title over Abel Ramos in Sept. 2020, the super champion.

    That's still the case after the underdog beat the eight-division world boxing champion and moved to 27-5 lifetime. Pacquiao, a 12-time world title holder, is now 62-8-2.

    Pacquiao was originally scheduled to face Spence on this day. However, Spence learned that he had a torn retina during the Nevada State Athletic Commission's pre-fight medical exam on Aug. 9, forcing him to withdraw, per Reuters.

    Ugas was quickly named as his replacement. He was scheduled to fight Fabian Maidana on the Pacquiao-Spence card, but Maidana also suffered an injury during training on Aug. 9, per Coppinger.

