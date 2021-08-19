Warriors' Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency

1 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Welcome back, welcome back, welcome baaaack.

Andre Iguodala spent two years away from the Warriors but never really left. Physically, he was gone, first as an exiled member of the Memphis Grizzlies, and then as a rotation regular for a season-plus with the Miami Heat.

Mentally, though, it was impossible to separate the idea of Iguodala from the images of him playing such a pivotal part in Golden State's wildly successful run.

It's fitting, then, that as soon as the 37-year-old returned to the open market, he returned to the place where he forever etched his name in the hoops history books.

Iguodala told Jonathan Abrams of the New York Times:

"Who would have thought I'd have the opportunity to go back to the place where I was able to have, whatever you want to call it, legacy years, in terms of the accomplishments, winning multiple championships, the relationships that I was able to build with some of my closest friends and teammates? The relationship with the fans, the relationship with the Bay, the opportunity to end it here, was just something special."

Free agency, more than anything, is a quest to find the right fit. Iguodala should slide back in the Bay like a hand in its favorite glove.