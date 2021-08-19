Knicks' Biggest Winners and Losers from 2021 NBA Free Agency

0 of 3

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The New York Knicks entered the 2021 NBA offseason with plenty of money to spend, and spend it they did.

They rained cash on just about every incumbent free agent and found more of it to lure in the likes of Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker.

Some might mock the generosity, since all of these contracts almost certainly don't add up to a championship contender. But the Knicks can win a good amount of games with the roster they assembled, and that will keep them in the news for the right reasons. That could prove immensely valuable if a disgruntled superstar gets antsy elsewhere and wants an excuse for bouncing to the Big Apple.

That's a topic for a different day, though. For now, let's focus on the top two winners and one clear loser of free agency in New York.