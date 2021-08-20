2021 Fantasy Football Big Board: Latest Player Rankings for Every Position

1 of 6

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

This past weekend, I had the privilege of competing in the King's Classic fantasy football drafts at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, against many of the industry's top experts. There isn't a more accomplished and knowledgeable group to match wits against in the game.

And it's a group that knows better than to draft a quarterback early.

In the snake draft I participated in, the first quarterback (Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills) came off the board at Pick No. 54—halfway through Round 5 in a more standard 12-team league (The Classic is 14 teams). I was able to get a quarterback with legitimate top-five upside with the 122nd overall pick.

You don't have to draft a quarterback early to win your league. As a matter of fact, unless you play in a "superflex" or two-QB league, given the lack of scarcity at quarterback relative to other positions, taking a signal-caller early on will probably do more harm than good.

Undervalued Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

ADP: 102.3, QB12

My Rank: QB10

Hurts is that quarterback I mentioned that I got late in Round 9 of a 14-teamer. Is Hurts a fantastic passer? No. But the Eagles have spent the offseason tailoring the offense around the second-year pro, and he's a legitimate threat to sail past 800 rushing yards this season. If he does that and is even OK as a passer, a top-five finish is absolutely possible.

Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers

ADP: 155.6, QB21

My Rank: QB16

It's not all that uncommon for fantasy managers to abandon aging players after so-so seasons, and it's happening with Roethlisberger in 2021. But even in last year's "down" campaign, the 39-year-old still flirted with 4,000 passing yards, threw 32 touchdown passes and finished as a top-12 fantasy option. He's a great late-round target as depth or part of a platoon at the position.

Overvalued Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

ADP: 64.7, QB7

My Rank: QB8

I have caught some flak on social media for being a "Herbert Hater," and his average draft position has dipped into a bit more reasonable area of late. Nonetheless, I have seen far too many drafters select Herbert within the top-five signal-callers, and the second-year pro is coming off the board ahead of Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks on average. That's drafting at ceiling. Drafting at ceiling is bad.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

ADP: 123.3, QB15

My Rank: QB21

Lawrence will still all but certainly be Jacksonville's Week 1 starter, regardless of what Urban Meyer might say about Gardner Minshew II. The Jaguars could be highlighting Minshew as trade bait, And Lawrence's long-term future remains bright. But at this point, if we're talking about just the 2021 season, I'd rather draft Justin Fields of the Bears as my "lottery ticket" backup.

Sleeper Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

ADP: 160.3, QB23

My Rank: QB17

Yes, Tagovailoa's first preseason action of 2021 ended with an ill-advised throw that was intercepted. But prior to that pick, the second-year quarterback completed eight throws in a row. Tagovailoa is talented. He's mobile. He's healthy. And he's at the helm of a Miami offense with no shortage of passing-game weaponry. He's a fantastic QB2 target with top-12 upside.

Top 50 Quarterbacks

Bye week in parentheses