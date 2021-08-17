Goldberg Shoots on Training for WWE Return, SummerSlam, Bobby Lashley and More

3 of 6

Although Goldberg's current contract sees him wrestle only twice a year, WWE hasn't given him a ton of notice before most of his recent matches.

His bouts with Bray Wyatt and Drew McIntyre weren't put together until just weeks before the event. Not only did the build suffer, but his preparation did as well.

At 54, it takes Goldberg more than a month to get into the shape and mindset that are required to be the same one-man wrecking crew he was 20 years ago. But he's had the chance to prepare for his SummerSlam war with Lashley well in advance.

"I have twice as much time to prepare," he said. "When you're a guy like me, I try to stay in good shape year round, but I don't eat 15,000 calories a day when I'm not supposed to be in the ring. I don't train two times a day and get rehab in between the two when I'm not supposed to be in the ring. I don't need to be 280-pound jacked Goldberg sitting on my tractor for three hours cutting my lawn. To be able to get an opportunity to have twice as much time as I normally do to get back in the ring, I've actually found this thing called cardio."

Goldberg refers to himself as always being an undersized guy and how that's worked against him over the years when it has come to situations such as this. In the past, he's chosen what's worked for him training-wise and has hoped that the combination he went with wouldn't result in a disaster.

"I'm fairly comfortable in the position that I'm in because I'm in a far, far better position than I've been in in the past," he said. "It helps with my confidence because it's really tough. I can be Goldberg all I want in my mind, but if I look in the mirror and I don't feel like I'm him, if I get under the squat bar and I can't do what Goldberg can usually do, then it sucks. I don't feel good as a performer. It translates when I'm out there in the ring and hopefully this time it will be a little bit different.

"Truthfully, two months, yeah, that's awesome and all, but once you consider what it really could be... if I had six months to prepare? Oh my God! It'd be unbelievable. But if my aunt had balls she'd be my uncle, too, so you have do with what you can with the situation you've been given, and I'm very fortunate and in a much better place mentally having a little bit more time to prep."