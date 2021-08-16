NBA Summer League 2021: Jalen Green, Top Prospects Shining in Las Vegas

0 of 4

Chase Stevens/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets will not leave the NBA Summer League with a first-place finish, but they will depart Las Vegas with something much more promising for the future of the franchise.

No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green led one of the most promising squads in Las Vegas over the past week. The performances from him, Josh Christopher and Alperen Sengun created a nice base for the Rockets coaching staff to work with.

The Rockets are not going to take a meteoric step forward in the Western Conference next season, but their rebuild could accelerate if Green and the others cash in on their potential.

Green was far from the lone standout over the past week, however.

Atlanta Hawks first-round pick Jalen Johnson proved he could be one of the steals of the draft, while Miles McBride and Cameron Thomas showed that they could provide scoring boosts off the bench during their respective rookie campaigns with the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.