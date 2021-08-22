2022 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 30 Players Who Can Hit the Market

1 of 10

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

30. Tomas Satoransky

Whichever team signs Tomas Satoransky likely won't be doing so with the starting point guard role in mind, but he could boost the reserve units on most teams.

His outside shot has faltered over the last two seasons, but he shot 42.2 percent from three between the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He's a steady initiator, too. And at 6'7", he has the size to function in switch-happy defensive schemes.

29. Marvin Bagley III (Restricted)

This inclusion is all about potential. For his career, Marvin Bagley III has a below-replacement level box plus/minus, but he's only 22.

Career averages of 20.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per 75 possessions show he has the talent to put up raw numbers. If his next team can unlock some consistency from him on defense and maybe even a three-point shot (he hit 34.3 percent of his attempts last season), he can be a positive contributor.

28. Delon Wright

Delon Wright is quietly one of the league's steadiest combo guards. With six NBA seasons under his belt, he's yet to have a single campaign with a below-average BPM.

For his career, he's averaged a well-rounded 13.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.2 threes and 0.7 blocks per 75 possessions. Aside from the steals, none of those other numbers jump off the screen, but he provides a little bit of everything.

27. Goran Dragic

At 35, Goran Dragic is starting to get up there in years. And his efficiency has spiraled downward over the last few years.

But he can still provide some scoring punch off the bench. Over his last three seasons, he's averaged 19.6 points and 6.4 assists per 75 possessions while shooting 36.5 percent from deep.

26. John Wall (Player Option)

Age, injuries and inefficiency are the major concerns with John Wall, but he still has the highest upside of this group.

Last season, the soon-to-be-31-year old shot 40.4 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from three while coming off a torn Achilles. However, the Houston Rockets' point differential was still comfortably better when he played, and he remains a plus playmaker.

Going forward, if Wall focuses more on getting to the paint and kicking it out rather than trying to score, he may be able to start for some team after his mega contract expires. That likely won't happen until 2023, as he's a virtual lock to pick up his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season.