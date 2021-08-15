Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on Isaiah Thomas, Dennis Schroder and More

0 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's been an interesting offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers thus far, to say the least. L.A. heavily revamped its roster in the early days of free agency, trading for Russell Westbrook and acquiring the likes of Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington.

Los Angeles also brought back restricted free agent Talen Horton-Tucker on a new three-year deal. Of course, LeBron James and Anthony Davis haven't gone anywhere.

The Lakers probably aren't quite finished making moves, either. One player who won't be back, though, is point guard Dennis Schroder, who recently signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics.

Does Schroder regret not staying with the Lakers? Who might be added in the not-too-distant future? What's going on with the Lakers' G League affiliate? Let's take a look at the latest buzz.