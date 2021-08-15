Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 20

Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 20August 15, 2021
Amed Rosario and C.J. Cron are two of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball.
Each player reached base at a high rate in the past week and is available in a good amount of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.
Rosario has been an on-base machine at the top of the Cleveland order and has benefited from the power of Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes and others to add runs to his high hit total.
Cron is on one of the best power streaks in the majors and boasts one of the most favorable matchups of the next week against the struggling San Diego Padres at Coors Field.
On the mound, the Atlanta Braves have two young arms on the path to their returns from injury in Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson.
Ynoa will be targeted more on the waiver wire in the coming week since Anderson still has a high roster percentage despite his time on the 10-day injured list.
Amed Rosario, SS/OF, Cleveland
Rosario has five multi-hit performances in August and hit safely in 10 of his past 12 games.
Cleveland's No. 2 hitter put together the streak against a few postseason contenders in the Toronto Blue Jays, Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Athletics.
Rosario has five runs, six RBIs and three stolen bases to go along with his .346 batting average in August.
He is even more intriguing as a waiver-wire pickup since he is eligible at shortstop and outfield in Yahoo fantasy leagues.
If you already have an established shortstop on your roster, you can move Rosario to a utility spot or one of the few outfield positions to take advantage of his hot bat.
Rosario starts Week 20 off with a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins. He had one multi-hit game in each of the three previous series this season with Minnesota.
If you keep Rosario beyond this week, he also has a favorable home matchup with the Texas Rangers from August 24-26 that could extend his hot streak into September.
C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado
The convergence of Cron's hot bat and San Diego's struggling pitching staff should create plenty of offensive fireworks at Coors Field.
Cron has five home runs and 20 RBI in August with a .500 on-base percentage and .892 slugging percentage.
At home this season, the right-handed hitter has a 1.062 OPS and 15 of the 19 long balls he has hit.
Even if the Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, they will come into Monday's matchup at Coors Field on a slide. During San Diego's four-game losing streak, its pitchers conceded 29 total runs—and at least seven in three of those contests.
Coors Field is the last place any pitching staff wants to go to correct its slump, and Cron's home splits make him a must-add off the waiver wire if he is available and a smart play in daily fantasy contests.
Huascar Ynoa, SP, Atlanta
Before Ynoa went on the injured list, he produced a 4-2 record with a 3.02 ERA and 50 strikeouts in eight starts.
The right-hander hurler had five or more punchouts in all but two of his appearances, and he is expected to receive an easy assignment upon his return. He will start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, who are competing with the Washington Nationals to be the worst team in the National League East.
Ynoa recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts in his lone 2021 start against the Marlins on April 12, and that was when Corey Dickerson, Starling Marte and Adam Duvall were in the lineup.
Miami's hitters will come into the series hot because of the weekend matchup with the Chicago Cubs, but Atlanta represents a stiff uptick in competition.
If Ynoa passes his first test back from an extended injury break, he could see his roster percentage increase because of fantasy players in need of pitching help.
With Ynoa, it is better to be proactive with his waiver-wire addition because his availability will only go down in the coming weeks.
