Fantasy Baseball 2021: Waiver-Wire Players to Pick Up for Week 20

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Amed Rosario and C.J. Cron are two of the hottest hitters in Major League Baseball.

Each player reached base at a high rate in the past week and is available in a good amount of Yahoo fantasy baseball leagues.

Rosario has been an on-base machine at the top of the Cleveland order and has benefited from the power of Jose Ramirez, Franmil Reyes and others to add runs to his high hit total.

Cron is on one of the best power streaks in the majors and boasts one of the most favorable matchups of the next week against the struggling San Diego Padres at Coors Field.

On the mound, the Atlanta Braves have two young arms on the path to their returns from injury in Huascar Ynoa and Ian Anderson.

Ynoa will be targeted more on the waiver wire in the coming week since Anderson still has a high roster percentage despite his time on the 10-day injured list.