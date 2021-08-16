Trade Packages for Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and NBA's Top Targets

1 of 4

Will Newton/Getty Images

The Trade: Bradley Beal for Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick swap and a 2026 first-round pick

Whether it's for Lillard, Beal or Simmons, the Golden State Warriors' superstar trade package will probably look the same. And it may not be the best rebuild starter kit available (just check out the stash of draft picks held by the New Orleans Pelicans and Oklahoma City Thunder).

But if a few dominoes fall in the right direction, including Beal or Lillard actually asking for trades, the Warriors could throw their hats in the ring. And fortunately for them, recent draft picks Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga have both looked solid in Summer League. That may not mean a ton, but it also doesn't mean nothing.

Again, if Beal asks out, the idea of adding Kuminga and Moody to a young core that includes Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant, Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma could be intriguing.

And though Andrew Wiggins' contract isn't exactly the kind you'd identify with a rebuild, he's the same age as Kuzma. He also may have shown enough with the Warriors last season to allow the Wizards to flip him to another team in need of a wing scorer.

For the Warriors, the appeal is obvious. That much young talent and draft consideration is a lot, but Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are all between 33 and 31 years old. If this core is going to make another go at legitimate contention, it has to happen now. And Beal raises the ceiling much quicker than Moody or Kuminga will.

Golden State would be undersized and have plenty of defensive limitations, but the firepower of a 1-3 trio made up of Curry, Beal and Thompson would be nearly impossible to stop.