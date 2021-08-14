Muhammad Ali's Grandson, Nico Ali Walsh, Beats Jordan Weeks Via 1st-Round TKO

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary heavyweight Muhammad Ali, wasted little time making a name for himself in his pro debut. The 21-year-old middleweight dominated Jordan Weeks en route to a first-round technical knockout win at the Hard Rock Hotel Casino in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Ali Walsh scored a quick knockdown with a right hand to Weeks' chin, who was clearly stunned by the blow. The fight ended just a few seconds later, as Ali Walsh rocked Weeks again with a sharp right hand to the temple. With Weeks unable to return fire, the referee waved off the fight with just over a minute left in the first round.

Here's a look at the stoppage, per Top Rank Boxing:

Boxing journalist Dan Rafael noted Ali Walsh was wearing a special pair of trunks for the bout:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Most boxers begin their pro careers in obscurity, fighting early on undercards in small venues, far from the spotlight. But because of his famous lineage, Ali Walsh instead introduced himself to boxing fans in a prime slot on a nationally televised card. He looked plenty comfortable under the bright lights against a clearly overmatched opponent, and even got some "Ali" chants when the fight began.

Weeks, now 4-2 in his pro boxing career, was an easy first opponent for Ali Walsh, considering he's spent more time as an MMA fighter. He had no answer for Ali Walsh, whose jab found the target with ease. Weeks' offense didn't give Ali Walsh any reason to back up, so the debutant hung around in the pocket and followed the jabs with those crisp power shots.

Ali Walsh and his team can breathe a sigh of relief now that step one is taken care of. The young prizefighter will likely be brought along slowly, as he only fought about 30 times as an amateur. He'll have a great opportunity to maximize his talent working with trainer SugarHill Steward, who also trains WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

If he can stay focused and sharpen his skills, Ali Walsh will have plenty more opportunities to shine on a national stage.