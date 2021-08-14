Biggest Takeaways from AEW Rampage's 1st Episode

1 of 3

Kenny Omega has been Impact world champion since defeated Rich Swann in April, and while he elevated the profile of that company, he also beat every top contender there was to beat. There was nothing left for him to do in Impact that would have benefited either him or the company, and he would have diminished his reign with repetitive matchups.

More importantly, after months of dominance with The Elite, we needed to see him falter. There needed to be some indication that he was vulnerable.

We got that Friday night in the opening contest of Rampage, as he failed to benefit from interference from Don Callis and The Young Bucks, succumbing to the Killswitch on to a steel chair and dropping the gold to Christian Cage in what was a fun, energetic way to kick off the brand-new show—and it was a hell of a match to boot.

It remains to be seen whether AEW goes through with Cage vs. Omega for the AEW world title at All Out on September 5, but if it does, fans should expect more of the same. The counters and reversals were flawless and fluid. The chemistry was undeniable. For two guys who had never worked together before, it felt like old friends running through a match they had performed dozens of times.

That shouldn't be surprising to longtime fans of Cage.

Captain Charisma has long been one of the smoothest workers in the industry, a guy whose transitions, counters and reversals appear effortless. He is as good a worker as any, and even at 47, with the time he spent away from the ring, he's hardly missed a beat.

Impact, a company over which he has reigned as champion before, and its stars are lucky to have him. As for Omega, we will see how he and The Elite respond to The Belt Collector losing one of his prizes. Does he become more dangerous and focused? Does he sulk?

Probably a little bit of both.