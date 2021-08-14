NBA Summer League 2021: Saturday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics (3-0) and Philadelphia 76ers (2-0) are both undefeated in NBA Summer League action, but one will taste defeat for the first time this summer as they face off Saturday.

Led by Tyrese Maxey, who leads all summer league scorers with 26 points per game, the Sixers enter their third game averaging 95.5 points, 37.5 rebounds and 17.5 assists, which are all below what the Celtics are averaging in the same categories.

Boston's balanced attack, led by Aaron Nesmith, may be more than than Philly can handle.

None of the other undefeated teams are in action until Sunday, but there's still plenty of great teams to watch Saturday, such as the Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers, who all have 2-1 records.

Here's a quick look at today's slate of games. The full standings and stats from Summer League can be found on the NBA's official website.

Saturday Summer League Schedule

Denver vs. Dallas (3 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Atlanta vs. Miami (4 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Philadelphia vs. Boston (5 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Indiana vs. Oklahoma City (6 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Charlotte vs. Toronto (7 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Cleveland vs. New York (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Portland vs. Phoenix (9 p.m. ET, NBATV)

Detroit vs. Los Angeles (10 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

The Denver Nuggets' Bol Bol is the player to watch in Saturday's first game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Standing at 7'2", the center is leading his team with averages of 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per contest.

The third year man out of Oregon is showing flashes of brilliance on the offensive end, creating his own shot and shooting from all over the floor with a feathery touch. If he can improve on his free-throw shooting, he might be able to find more time in the Nuggets rotation next season.

New York has a dynamic duo in Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley. Together, they are averaging 45.3 points, 12.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. They are also fun to watch thanks to Toppin's above-the-rim style of play and Quickley's crafty moves on the perimeter.

Atlanta's Sharife Cooper is back in action against Miami. The rookie out of Auburn leads all summer league players with 9.0 assists per game and is showing why he should have been drafted earlier than the No. 48 pick.

The Hawks are only 1-3, but Cooper's talent supersedes his team's record.

This summer's No. 1 overall pick, Cade Cunningham, is back in action Saturday against the Los Angeles Clippers. His Detroit Pistons have a 1-2 record, but Cunningham has shown over three games why he was the best player in this draft class with an impressive all-around game.

Probably one of the most intriguing teams in Summer League this year is Portland. With no draft picks this offseason, the Trail Blazers have put together a band of NBA castoffs to represent them in Las Vegas.

Former No. 2 pick Michael Beasley, Kenneth Faried and Emmanuel Mudiay are on the squad. All three have extensive experience in the league, so it might not be too far-fetched that at least of them makes an NBA roster this upcoming season.

Good luck to all three.