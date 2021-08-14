Nakamura Wins Gold, Cena and Reigns' War of Words, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

SmackDown opened with Cena coming to the ring to deliver a promo directed at Reigns. He pretended to give The Tribal Chief a report card with straight Ds.

He asked the crowd whether Reigns will beat him at SummerSlam and got a somewhat mixed response. That is when The Head of the Table finally arrived for this big showdown.

The universal champion allowed Cena to do most of the trash talking and acted like he was bored by his shtick. He said Cena doesn't have any fresh material and asked for Cena to really insult him.

The Leader of the Cenation told Reigns he expects to have his butt kicked at SummerSlam but that it won't stop him from getting the pin and winning world title No. 17.

The Big Dog told Cena that he had a lot of respect for him and called him one of the greatest of all time but also said he isn't good enough to win the title, just like he wasn't good enough to keep Nikki Bella happy. The verbal war ended with Cena getting in the last word before leaving. Reigns did not look impressed.

This was a smart way to keep this feud going. We don't need to see Cena battle The Usos, and we don't need to him brawl with Reigns. Using their verbal skills to hype this storyline is the best way to go.

The next show is the final SmackDown before SummerSlam, so we can expect to see Cena and Reigns have one more interaction. Will Reigns try to get an advantage with a sneak attack? Will The Usos take it upon themselves to take him out first? If they fail, how will The Tribal Chief react?