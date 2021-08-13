NBA Summer League 2021: Friday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Bracket and Stats

3 of 3

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a perfect world, second-year players should look like they don't belong in Las Vegas. That's what the Knicks are seeing from sophomores Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin.

Quickley ranks among the summer's top four in both points (24.0, third) and assists (7.7, fourth). Toppin sits top 20 in points (21.0, 13th) and rebounds (9.3, 16th). Again, this doesn't mean New York suddenly has two ascending stars on its hand, but it's encouraging nonetheless.

Speaking of standout sophomores, Philadelphia's Tyrese Maxey is putting on a show. After opening with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, he upped the ante in each category with 31, six and five, respectively, his second time out. He's also shooting an even 50 percent from the field.

Before Houston's Jalen Green was forced out of Thursday's action (and perhaps the rest of summer league), he was living up his billing as the best scorer in the 2021 draft. In his first two contests, which included a head-to-head duel with top pick Cade Cunningham, Green netted 48 points on 29 shots, going 7-of-14 from three and 11-of-12 at the line. Thursday, he had 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting (3-of-5 from range) in 12 minutes.

After a rocky first outing, Cunningham seemed to turn the corner in his second outing. He poured in 20 points on 8-of-18 shooting (4-of-9 from three) to go along with four rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in 29 minutes.

Let's wrap with a big tip of the cap toward Miami's 7-footer Omer Yurtseven. He turned an electric two-game showing at the California Classic—52 points, 27 rebounds, five threes and four blocks—into a two-year NBA contract. Then, he picked up where he left off, tallying 23 points, 11 boards and four rejections in his Las Vegas debut on Wednesday.