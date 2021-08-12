Preseason Week 1 Takeaways: Mac Jones Is Patriots' Best Option at QB

1 of 5

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

It's that simple.

Cam Newton was by no means a mess during his limited action Thursday night, but the veteran was limited to short stuff and he showed a glaring lack of awareness on a Chase Young sack early. The 2015 MVP still doesn't look like the quarterback he once was, and there's a good chance that never changes now that he's 32.

Meanwhile, it was telling that Pats head coach Bill Belichick gave rookie No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones significant reps with the starting offensive line in what appeared to be an extended audition. And it's hard to argue the Alabama product didn't deliver.

Jones completed 13 of 19 passes for 87 yards, but even that doesn't do justice to his performance. He had the look and feel of a veteran as he carried the New England offense confidently. And his numbers would have been better had Belichick challenged an obvious first-quarter catch by Jakobi Meyers, or if Kristian Wilkerson had pulled in a perfectly placed throw by Jones in the end zone in the second quarter.

I'm honestly not sure I'd have much confidence in Newton making that same throw at this point in his career.

All in all, Jones showed superb timing and anticipation, and very few mistakes—even against a quality defense with a lot of depth.

It's only one preseason game, but Jones' ceiling is so much higher than Newton's. Belichick is clearly going all-in on this season, and you wonder if he'd use a first-round pick on a quarterback with no intention of playing him when he could have drafted a Day 1 impact player at another position.

A rookie quarterback has never won a Super Bowl, but maybe that's the kind of history Belichick is thinking of making in spite of Tom Brady in 2021. You can't rule it out.