Most Likely Heel and Face Turns at WWE SummerSlam 2021

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SummerSlam 2021 will be one of the biggest nights in the company's calendar. A huge crowd at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night will watch major matches, including Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg.

This pay-per-view opens up the possibility for many surprises, which could require some dramatic moments that change the complexion of WWE.

The best way to do that is a heel or face turn for a top Superstar. A good match is worth a lot, but it rises to a higher level in sports entertainment if an unforgettable story is told as well.

Many stars are currently in flux: Randy Orton has been pushed continuously by Riddle to change his perspective, Rhea Ripley is struggling following the loss of the Raw Women's Championship, and Baron Corbin has no friends or future at the moment.

These stories are setting up some of the most likely heel or face turns in WWE that could make SummerSlam something special.