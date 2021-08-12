Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Big E and More

1 of 3

CM Punk has dedicated time and energy to his comeback to pro wrestling, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, not only training for his upcoming appearance on Starz's Heels, but also on his own.

"Fightful has been able to speak with some wrestlers and cast members who have worked with him over the past six months, who had very promising things to say about the former WWE world champion," he wrote. "One source said that CM Punk looked 'completely healthy,' especially as compared to the tail end of his WWE run."

A second and third source suggested Punk may have been training on his own in private and that he "was working so well in the ring it was as if he'd never left."

Punk is again the hottest star of the summer 10 years after he grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe with his famed Pipebomb Promo.

Whether he can contribute at the level he did then, against a whole roster full of new talent, is the question. One that will likely begin to be answered August 21 on Rampage.