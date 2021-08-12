Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Big E and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on CM Punk, Big E and MoreAugust 12, 2021
CM Punk remains in the headlines ahead of a potential return to the ring with All Elite Wrestling, and this week's collection of rumors has an update about the training he has been undergoing ahead of his comeback.
The Straight Edge Superstar isn't the only performer whose name is on the lips of fans, though. Current Money in the Bank briefcase possessor Big E and former Raw women's champion Becky Lynch are also hot topics within the industry.
What is the latest on them and the Summer of Punk, Act III?
CM Punk In-Ring Training Update
CM Punk has dedicated time and energy to his comeback to pro wrestling, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported, not only training for his upcoming appearance on Starz's Heels, but also on his own.
"Fightful has been able to speak with some wrestlers and cast members who have worked with him over the past six months, who had very promising things to say about the former WWE world champion," he wrote. "One source said that CM Punk looked 'completely healthy,' especially as compared to the tail end of his WWE run."
A second and third source suggested Punk may have been training on his own in private and that he "was working so well in the ring it was as if he'd never left."
Punk is again the hottest star of the summer 10 years after he grabbed the attention of the WWE Universe with his famed Pipebomb Promo.
Whether he can contribute at the level he did then, against a whole roster full of new talent, is the question. One that will likely begin to be answered August 21 on Rampage.
Big E Cashing in at SummerSlam?
Randall Ortman of Cageside Seats stated current betting odds suggest it is unlikely Big E will cash in his Money in the Bank contract at SummerSlam.
And with good reason.
Assuming he cashes in on Roman Reigns, doing so after The Tribal Chief beats John Cena diminishes what would be one of the biggest wins of the universal champion's career. Why waste The Cenation Leader giving a rub like that just to take the belt right off of Reigns?
If it's Bobby Lashley after a war with Goldberg, it makes the New Day man look like a cowardly heel rather than a triumphant babyface.
Hold off, build to the moment and let Big E have his spotlight. It will benefit the performer and the company, which desperately needs to establish fresh main event talent.
When Will Becky Lynch Finally Make Her Return?
Becky Lynch will be in Las Vegas for SummerSlam on August 21, but there are no plans to have her return full-time until the fall, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com.
With so many other big returns and storyline possibilities coming out of The Biggest Party of the Summer, it makes sense that WWE wouldn't want to waste the return of one of its top stars.
Holding The Man off until potentially around the time of the WWE draft makes that event a bigger deal and gives fans something to sink their teeth into during a relatively slow period.
But will she return to Raw, where she reigned atop the women's division as champion for well over a year before taking maternity leave, or debut on SmackDown, where fiance Seth Rollins is one of the top stars.
That Bianca Belair, the current blue brand women's champ, told the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast she wants to pin every member of the Four Horsewomen, it certainly intensifies speculation that Lynch will be jumping brands when she does return.