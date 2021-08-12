Reacting to B/R Community Takes on Why WWE Is Releasing so Many Stars

1 of 5

"They weren't moving the needle. New blood. New faces." (@theDOG802)

"I suppose that is what happens when you hoard talent and don't have the TV time to support them." (@rufiojones)

"Vince isn't selling WWE. NXT cuts are more likely because they weren't seen as main roster guys and maybe never would be. Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt will return after SummerSlam." (@mrraley)

For several years, WWE was hiring way more people than it was releasing, which led to many people accusing the company of hoarding talent.

The fact is a lot of the people WWE hired and then released were never going to be big stars in the company. Vince McMahon likes certain types of wrestlers, and a lot of the younger guys don't fit the bill.

Rufio's point about not having enough television time might not apply, though. WWE has been running rematches week after week for months on end. It has more than enough time to regularly cycle people in and out of rotation.

In fact, WWE used to be much better at this when all of its weekly shows were only an hour long. We used to go weeks at a time without seeing some guys because the company had to keep the lineup fresh.

As far as Strowman and Wyatt returning goes, only time will tell. I could easily see both men making returns by the next Royal Rumble. That would be the best time for their returns to have the biggest impact, especially if one of them wins the men's match in January 2022.