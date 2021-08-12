Deals to Finally Trade Ben Simmons, Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard

1 of 4

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers receive: Ben Simmons, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, 2022 first-round pick and 2024 first-round pick

When the 76ers look outside the organization for help, their eyes keeping locking on Lillard and no one else.

"Since the Sixers' season ended the team has ... kept a watchful eye on the status of Lillard in Portland," The Athletic's Derek Bodner reported. "From the Sixers' perspective, it would be fair to say the goal is less to trade Ben Simmons and more to acquire Damian Lillard."

Portland will have one of two responses to that: either laughing off the idea or saying, "Start with Simmons, but we want everything else, too." It's possible the Blazers could aim for even more than they're getting here, perhaps squeezing out rookie Jaden Springer or an extra first-rounder or some pick swaps, too.

But this seems reasonable enough, especially if the Blazers see star potential in Maxey and view Thybulle on a short list of elite stoppers. They would have to commit to tailoring the roster to Simmons' exact specifications, but if they're losing Lillard, a top-to-bottom overhaul is unavoidable. So, why not try building around a 25-year-old former No. 1 pick who is a brilliant defender, an open-court locomotive and a 6'11" playmaker?

This only has a chance of happening if Lillard forces his way out, but considering the front office answered his call for urgency with minor moves for Tony Snell and Cody Zeller, would anyone be shocked if Lillard's frustrations boiled over?

If Lillard wants out, he'll have a hard time finding a better fitting co-star than Joel Embiid. The pairing could push Philly's attack into unstoppable territory on offense, and as long as the second-ranked defense doesn't completely collapse without Simmons, the Sixers would be on the fast track to title contention.