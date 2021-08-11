NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Dennis Schroder's Role, Lauri Markkanen, More

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

Even though the NBA news and transactions aren't coming as rapidly as they were earlier in the month, there are still notable moves taking place. For example, Dennis Schroder agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Many of the top players on the free-agent market have now signed with teams, but there are still teams with holes that will need plugging. And that will happen throughout the next two months in the leadup to the 2021-22 season.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA.