Usos Beat Rey, Dominik Mysterio; Retain SmackDown Tag Titles at WWE SummerSlam

Photo credit: WWE.com

The Usos defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Usos isolated Rey and hit a double superkick on the wrestling legend. From there, Jey Uso climbed to the top rope and hit an Uso Splash to Rey's back.

The Biggest Party of the Summer represented an opportunity for redemption for the Mysterios after they dropped the SmackDown tag team titles to The Usos on the Money in the Bank kickoff show last month.

After missing more than a year with a knee injury, Jimmy Uso returned in May. While he was initially resistant to fall in line behind Roman Reigns and his twin brother, Jey, he ultimately decided to do so.

Once he did, The Usos earned a title shot against Rey and Dominik, and they made good on their opportunity by bending the rules to become five-time SmackDown tag team champions and seven-time tag champs overall in WWE.

The build toward their match on July 18 bled over into another rivalry as well, with The Usos backing Reigns and the Mysterios helping out Edge in his pursuit of the Universal Championship.

While the Reigns vs. Edge feud ended at Money in the Bank after The Tribal Chief prevailed, The Usos and the Mysterios remained at each other's throats, and they faced each other in a series of singles matches after the pay-per-view.

Both Jimmy and Jey defeated Dominik in separate singles bouts, but Rey beat Jimmy, which helped keep the Mysterios in the title hunt.

It was fitting that The Usos and the Mysterios locked horns again at SummerSlam since they are two of the most unique tag teams in WWE history.

The Usos are the only twin brothers to hold gold in WWE, while Rey and Dominik became the first father-son tag champions in WWE history when they beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the straps at WrestleMania Backlash.

While the match at Money in the Bank was somewhat secondary to Reigns vs. Edge, the teams had a better chance to shine at SummerSlam, and they did precisely that.

The Usos remained atop the tag division, which is a spot they have occupied so often over the years, but Rey and Dominik performed well in their own right and proved they deserve to be in the title conversation.

