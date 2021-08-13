Best Opponents for John Cena If He Beats Roman Reigns at 2021 WWE SummerSlam

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The smart bet for WWE SummerSlam 2021 is that Roman Reigns will retain the Universal Championship over John Cena. The Tribal Chief has had too much invested in him to drop the title quite yet, even though he's held it nearly a year.

Reigns is also a full-time member of the main roster, as opposed to The Cenation Leader's status as a part-timer brought in as a special attraction for one of the biggest events of the year.

However, stranger things have happened than the veteran upsetting the odds. After all, this is still John Cena we're talking about. He's a 16-time world champion for a reason and could well win his 17th on August 21.

If that did happen, let's discuss possible opponents who could be lined up to challenge The Champ following SummerSlam.