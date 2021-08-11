Ranking the 5 Superstars Who Could Realistically Grace the Cover of WWE 2K22

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The year 2021 has been kind to Bianca Belair, who won the women's Royal Rumble and defeated Sasha Banks in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 37. She may not hold the SmackDown Women's Championship by the time the game comes out, but she's easily one of this year's MVPs.

Rhea Ripley has had similar success, but to a lesser extent. As the runner-up in the Royal Rumble, she still managed to win the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania when she defeated Asuka.

What rules her out of the running, though, is that she's already lost the title and the red brand is much more focused on Charlotte Flair in comparison. Also, given a choice between Ripley or Belair, the latter has more of a claim to this spot.

If WWE is feeling nostalgic and continues to think only older Superstars are draws, Goldberg could be on the cover. Despite his 54 years, he's regularly brought back to serve in roles such as Bobby Lashley's challenger for SummerSlam, meaning WWE knows he's a marketable entity.

Alexa Bliss has been heavily featured on WWE programming since the start of her career. These past few months, she's remained a priority even when not feuding with anyone, since the powers-that-be in WWE clearly love her Bray Wyatt offshoot gimmick.

A less traditional cover that focuses on her more ethereal and mystical elements could be a way to change things up.

Last, but certainly not least, is Big E. He's the current Mr. Money in the Bank and could well hold a world title by the time this game is released. Either by himself or alongside his New Day teammates, that could be another idea being considered.