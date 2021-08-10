NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Potential Damian Lillard Trade, Dennis Schroder, More

0 of 3

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

There have been some huge moves made this offseason around the NBA. Russell Westbrook was traded from the Washington Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers. Kyle Lowry was dealt from the Toronto Raptors to the Miami Heat. Lonzo Ball went from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade.

The landscape of the league looks different. And things may not be over yet, considering the start of the 2021-22 season won't come until October.

It's possible that more significant trades could take place, and there are still some noteworthy players who are available on the free-agent market.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NBA as the offseason continues.