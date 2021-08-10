NBA Summer League 2021: Tuesday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The NBA's stars of tomorrow are putting on a show today at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Jalen Johnson double-dipped in his opener with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Scottie Barnes stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. Immanuel Quickley put together a 32-point, eight-assist masterpiece his second time out. Trey Murphy bagged six triples as part of a 26-point, nine-rebound effort.

Up-and-comers are opening eyes and wowing fans across the basketball landscape. It's too early to tell if these flashes foreshadow in-season spikes or not, but that's a worry for a different day.

For now, fans can soak up the excitement attached to this new batch of budding ballers. Let's help enhance that excitement with a glimpse at Tuesday's slate, updated standings from Sin City and a spotlight on three of the brightest box-score stars so far.

Tuesday Summer League Schedule

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: 6 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets: 7 p.m. ET on ESPNU

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs: 8 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets: 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

Sacramento Kings vs. Washington Wizards: 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: 11 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Las Vegas Summer League Standings

Philadelphia 76ers: 1-0

Miami Heat: 1-0

New Orleans Pelicans: 1-0

Sacramento Kings: 1-0

Toronto Raptors: 1-0

Houston Rockets: 1-0

Portland Trail Blazers: 1-0

Memphis Grizzlies: 1-0

Oklahoma City Thunder: 1-0

Boston Celtics: 1-0

Minnesota Timberwolves: 1-0

Orlando Magic: 1-0

Los Angeles Lakers: 1-0

Milwaukee Bucks: 1-0

Utah Jazz: 1-0

New York Knicks: 1-1

Washington Wizards: 0-0

San Antonio Spurs: 0-1

Atlanta Hawks: 0-1

Golden State Warriors: 0-1

Detroit Pistons: 0-1

Brooklyn Nets: 0-1

Cleveland Cavaliers: 0-1

Indiana Pacers: 0-1

Chicago Bulls: 0-1

Denver Nuggets: 0-1

Dallas Mavericks: 0-1

Los Angeles Clippers: 0-1

Charlotte Hornets: 0-2

Phoenix Suns: 0-2

Statistical Stars

Desmond Bane Gets Busy

Before the draft, the Grizzlies moved up to No. 10 and eventually spent the pick on Ziaire Williams, a decorated high school recruit who never quite found his footing during his lone season at Stanford. Memphis clearly had high hopes of getting him back on track and perhaps uncovering the star wing its roster has needed for ages.

Grizzlies fans could be forgiven, then, for entering the club's Sin City opener Monday with both eyes on the 19-year-old. They wouldn't stay there for long, though, as sophomore Desmond Bane stole the show.

An All-Rookie second-teamer this past season, the TCU product looked like he didn't belong in Las Vegas—in a good way. He was the best player on the court and one of the best to suit up at any summer league venue so far.

His 32 points matched Quickley's for the most netted by any player this summer, and Bane was in constant control throughout his 29 minutes. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and 6-of-8 from three, while also contributing four assists, two steals and a pair of rebounds and running up his plus/minus to an enormous plus-26.

Jalen Suggs Almost Does It All

If Magic fans haven't thanked the basketball gods lately for delivering Jalen Suggs on draft night, now would be a good time to start penning a note and maybe putting together a gift basket, too.

Orlando needed an offensive overhaul even before shipping out Nikola Vucevic and Evan Fournier. Those deadline deals only furthered the need for scoring, shot-creation and overall dynamism at the offensive end.

Suggs checked almost every box during his Magic debut.

The 20-year-old led all scorers in Orlando's 91-89 overtime win over Golden State, going 9-of-22 from the field, 3-of-6 from range and 3-of-4 at the line. He also had game-highs of nine rebounds and three blocks, plus another two steals for good measure.

The only thing he didn't do is generate assists (one in 28 minutes), although with only two teammates in double figures and none scoring more than 12 points, Orlando probably wasn't looking for Suggs to pass.

Block Party in Detroit

In two years, Sekou Doumbouya has gone from being perhaps the Pistons' brightest hope for the future to one of the franchise's forgotten faces. He hadn't been officially erased from the long-term plans, but he's certainly at risk of getting lost in the shuffle with so much intriguing young talent added after his arrival.

He's 20 years old and was known to be raw when he landed in the Motor City in 2019, so the idea that he's running out of time should feel strange. But he wasn't brought in by Detroit's new front office, which has overloaded the frontcourt with other options, as Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, Trey Lyles, Saddiq Bey and even Cade Cunningham could all man the 4 spot, Doumbouya's natural position.

That's a long-winded way of saying this is a big summer for the Guinea-born player.

Doumbouya played like it in the Pistons' opener, keeping the gas pedal floored throughout his 27 minutes. He recorded an impressive five blocks and perhaps showed Detroit's decision-makers how his length, activity and athleticism can be helpful to have around even as the rest of his game grows slowly.