Randy Orton's Return, Alexa Bliss and Lilly Weirdness, More WWE Raw Fallout

Credit: WWE.com

With SummerSlam rapidly approaching, the August 9 edition of WWE Raw had a lot to cover before one of WWE's biggest events in years.

That began with the return of Randy Orton from a short hiatus. He made clear he did not need Riddle, although it looks like the two are still very much entangled in a rivalry with AJ Styles and Omos.

Karrion Kross has started to pick up wins, taking one back from Jeff Hardy. However, he has failed to capture the attention of the audience. The NXT champion needs Scarlett to elevate his act beyond what feels like a pale imitation of his work on the black-and-gold brand.

Elias set his guitar ablaze as the final act of The Living Truth. It seems like the star will be rebranding himself in the near future, though it's hard to say if it's necessary.

Alexa Bliss managed to defeat Doudrop in singles action, although it was only thanks to the interference of Lilly, who managed to wink on her own in the ring. This story has lacked any care behind it since the departure of Bray Wyatt, and it feels appropriate that it continued to draw "We Want Wyatt" chants.

Monday's Raw did little to fully build up SummerSlam, but the show did make some clear statements about the future of the red brand.