NBA Summer League Takeaways: Davion Mitchell Shines, Obi Toppin Flashes, More

2 of 5

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Immanuel Quickley showing out in summer league doesn't come as much of a surprise. He carved out a consistent role on a playoff-bound New York Knicks team last season with megadeep threes, a nifty floater and generally fearless volume.

And yet, his 32-point, eight-assist outing against the Indiana Pacers on Monday exceeded expectations even by those standards. A 4-of-12 clip from three isn't earning him any awards, but he spaces the floor by virtue of his threat level. He appears extra comfortable getting off step-backs and is standing far enough behind the rainbow without the ball to stretch defenses into a tizzy.

There also seems to be another layer to his drives. Against the Pacers specifically, it became tougher to discern whether he was lofting a floater, angling for a layup or throwing a pass. That unpredictability after he picks up his dribble will be huge if it translates.

The same goes for his willingness to test his shot-making from two-point range at different angles and spots as opposed to dead-on, straightaway looks. It isn't yet clear whether he'll top out as a score-first combo guard or make the jump to authentic floor general, but let me tell you, I'm still thinking about the deep, perfectly placed jump lob he threw to Obi Toppin early in the first quarter.

Speaking of Toppin: Wow.

Anyone who choppered in to watch the Knicks over the latter half of the season saw him make the transition from unplayable to actual NBA player, but his 22-point, nine-rebound, two-assist line against Indy offered snapshots into an even more comprehensive threat. Beyond just running the floor and dotting the arc, Toppin is more at-home on the ball. He feasted in some one-on-one situations and has made buckets after dribbling coast-to-coast in each of his first two games.

Touches for Toppin will be harder to come by when games start to matter. But the Knicks aren't exactly settled at the 4 spot behind Julius Randle. Toppin will have a chance to vie for regular minutes if he's going to splash threes, finish through contact and navigate around defenders going north-south and on the infrequent post-up.

Whatever his role next year, this is my plea to Tom Thibodeau and New York's offense at large: Please, for the love of offense, push the pace when Toppin is on the court so he can be thrown and subsequently finish real, actual, genuine transition lobs.