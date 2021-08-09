NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz, Predictions on Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, More

1 of 3

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres are open to moving captain Jack Eichel, though there are some obstacles. Eichel has been dealing with a neck injury, and his camp has disagreed with the organization's approach to handling it.

"A further point of concern is that our camp was initially under the impression that the Sabres specialist was in agreement with the Artificial Disc Replacement surgery until that was no longer the case," Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, said in a statement recently, per Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News.

Still, the Sabres will have some interested suitors.

"My sense from talking to a few people around the league is that Buffalo is in serious talks with multiple teams," Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic tweeted. "The process hasn't zeroed in on just one team yet."

One team that appears to be out is the New York Rangers. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Rangers general manager Chris Drury has told agents that his team has never been "seriously interested" in Eichel.

While Drury may be telling the truth, smokescreens are prevalent at this point in the offseason. Telling agents that he isn't interested easily could be his way of attempting to affect Eichel's trade value.

Prediction: The Rangers make a play for Eichel closer to the regular season.