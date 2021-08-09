NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz, Predictions on Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, More

NHL Trade Rumors: Buzz, Predictions on Jack Eichel, Vladimir Tarasenko, MoreAugust 9, 2021
The first wave of the NHL offseason has passed. Free agency opened July 28, and most of the big names quickly flew off the market. The trade market has also slowed down as teams quickly run out of tradeable assets and cap space.
According to Spotrac, only 13 teams have more than $10 million in total cap space.
This doesn't mean, however, that a few more big deals won't unfold. Some big names are still available on the trade market, and as the regular season draws nearer—it's set to kick off on October 12—teams may become more willing to pull the trigger.
Here we will examine the latest trade buzz heading into the second wave of free agency and make a few predictions.
Jack Eichel
The Buffalo Sabres are open to moving captain Jack Eichel, though there are some obstacles. Eichel has been dealing with a neck injury, and his camp has disagreed with the organization's approach to handling it.
"A further point of concern is that our camp was initially under the impression that the Sabres specialist was in agreement with the Artificial Disc Replacement surgery until that was no longer the case," Eichel's agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, said in a statement recently, per Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News.
Still, the Sabres will have some interested suitors.
"My sense from talking to a few people around the league is that Buffalo is in serious talks with multiple teams," Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic tweeted. "The process hasn't zeroed in on just one team yet."
One team that appears to be out is the New York Rangers. According to Larry Brooks of the New York Post, Rangers general manager Chris Drury has told agents that his team has never been "seriously interested" in Eichel.
While Drury may be telling the truth, smokescreens are prevalent at this point in the offseason. Telling agents that he isn't interested easily could be his way of attempting to affect Eichel's trade value.
Prediction: The Rangers make a play for Eichel closer to the regular season.
Vladimir Tarasenko
St. Louis Blues wing Vladimir Tarasenko is the other big name still on the trade market. St. Louis is eager to move him but has perhaps overestimated his value.
According to Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic, general manager Doug Armstrong is asking for too much in return, and the market for Tarasenko is small as a result.
"The Blues are only further diminishing his value by hanging on to him this long," Rutherford wrote. "... The source said Armstrong has miscalculated the situation, asking for 'too much' in return. There were once four teams interested in Tarasenko, and there are still at least two, but the options."
The problem for the Blues is that the longer they wait to get a deal done—or at least to reduce their asking price—the further Tarasenko's market value is likely to fall. Teams will continue filling needs and spending money during the second and third waves of free agency, which could leave St. Louis without a trade partner.
If the Blues aren't willing to reduce their asking price, their best bet may be to carry Tarasenko on the roster for another season.
Prediction: St. Louis is unable to move Tarasenko this offseason.
Boston Bruins
While some teams are likely done pursuing trades, the Boston Bruins don't appear to be one of them. According to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now, the Bruins are looking to acquire a replacement for center David Krejci—though the diminishing trade market could make that difficult.
"NHL sources have confirmed to Boston Hockey Now that while Bruins GM Don Sweeney is still open to hitting the NHL trade market to find a replacement for longtime second-line center David Krejci, the market has simply gone stale over the last five days," Murphy wrote.
With a trade potentially out of the question, Boston may pursue a reunion with Krejci, who recently announced that he was leaving the NHL to play in the Czech Republic. He hasn't retired, though, and the Bruins appear at least open to his return.
"Ultimately, with David [Krejci] making his decision, we're wondering whether or not he may return at some point in time, but that's an open-ended [situation]," Sweeney said, per Justin Leger of NBC Sports Boston.
For now, Boston may simply wait to see whether the trade market finds new life and/or if Krejci is open to coming back at some point this season.
Prediction: Boston abandons the trade market until closer to the regular season.