2021 NBA Rookies Drafted to the Wrong Team

Bart Young/Getty Images

Just as the right fit on draft night could help jump-start an NBA player's career, the wrong one could delay or derail his development.

Five first-round rookies might soon be wishing they were selected by different teams. Their projected role may not be suited to optimize their strengths, or their most coveted skills won't appear as valuable on a lackluster roster.

The outlooks for these rookies might have looked brighter had they landed elsewhere during the 2021 NBA draft.