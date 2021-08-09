Bears Players to Watch Ahead of Preseason Week 1

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

While the Chicago Bears only managed to win eight games in 2020, they did make the postseason. Improving that record will be a goal in 2021, but it isn't the only challenge lying ahead for Chicago.

The Bears traded up to draft former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields this past April. While they may lean on veteran Andy Dalton to lead them this season, developing Fields will be part of the process. No matter how Chicago fares in 2021, Fields is expected to be the quarterback of the future.

The two-pronged process for coach Matt Nagy and Co. will begin in earnest on Saturday when Chicago hosts the Miami Dolphins. Naturally, many eyes will be on the top two quarterbacks—Nick Foles is also on the roster, for now—but they aren't the only players worth following throughout the preseason.

Here are three players fans should be sure to watch this Saturday.