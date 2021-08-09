NBA Summer League 2021: Monday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Four lottery picks from the 2021 NBA draft will share the floor in Monday's most intriguing NBA Summer League matchup in Las Vegas.

The Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors both added two potential star players in the recent draft, and all of them are expected to receive minutes in the Summer League.

Orlando selected Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner inside the top 10, while Golden State added Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to its roster.

In addition to the four 2021 first-round picks, Cole Anthony, a 2020 first-round selection, will be on the floor as well for the Magic. He turned in a solid rookie year for the Magic, and he can use the Summer League games as a chance to build up some chemistry with the new additions to the roster.

Outside of the Orlando-Golden State matchup, the theme of Monday's Summer League slate is postseason teams getting a first look at their young guys. The Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz, Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets are all in action for the first time.

Monday Summer League Schedule

New Orleans vs. Chicago (3 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Dallas vs. Philadelphia (4 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

Brooklyn vs. Memphis (5 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Charlotte vs. Sacramento (6 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

San Antonio vs. Minnesota (7 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Orlando vs. Golden State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Milwaukee (9 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Phoenix vs. Utah (10 p.m. ET, ESPN3)

A majority of the teams scheduled to play Monday are taking to the hardwood in Las Vegas for the first time.

The Charlotte Hornets and Phoenix Suns are the only squads going through back-to-back games. Both teams lost Sunday.

Golden State vs. Orlando drew one of the prime-time slots, and it should be the most intriguing contest on the slate.

Anthony's addition to the Magic roster alongside Suggs and Wagner makes Orlando one of the must-see teams over the course of the competition. Anthony told Dan Savage of the team's official website that he is using the Summer League as a starting point to work back into a groove.

"I just want to get back out there and get into a rhythm," Anthony said. "I've got a lot of stuff to get done this year. We as a team have a lot of stuff to get done this year. So, I'm super excited."

Anthony averaged 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his rookie campaign. With Suggs and Wagner now on the roster, his assist total should increase a fair amount. Getting the trio on the floor in a competitive format should benefit the Magic ahead of training camp.

For Golden State, Monday's game should serve as a continuation of the early development shown from the California Classic games in Sacramento.

The Warriors went 1-1 in the four-team competition with a loss to the Miami Heat and a win over the Sacramento Kings. Kuminga and Moody combined for 37 points in the loss to the Heat.

Kuminga and Moody should be at the forefront of the scoring yet again Monday. The next week will serve as a starting point for both players in the team's offense before joining up with the star players in training camp.

Sacramento is another team to watch Monday, with lottery pick Davion Mitchell expected to take the floor for the first time.

The Kings will face a Charlotte squad that put up 86 points in a defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. First-round selection James Bouknight produced 19 points, and LiAngelo Ball came off the bench to score 16 points.

Charlotte looked much better offensively than Phoenix, who only scored 72 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, most of the players on the Suns' Summer League roster are not expected to crack the rotation because of the long list of returners in the squad.

The San Antonio Spurs' Joshua Primo and Memphis Grizzlies' Ziaire Williams are among the other first-round picks to watch Monday.

The full set of Summer League rosters can be found on the NBA's official website.