Medal Count 2021 Olympics: Updated Standings, Highlights After Day 16

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

As the Tokyo games came to a close Sunday, American women helped the country take the lead in total gold medals thanks to victories in basketball, volleyball and omnium cycling.

It was American Jennifer Valente's victory in the latter, in which she survived a frightening multi-racer crash that included a previous two-time gold medalist, that earned the United States both its first win in the sport and its 39th gold medal of the games.

Her win capped off a game in which female athletes deservedly grabbed headlines for their excellence on the field, court, mat and in the pool.

Women accounted for 66 gold medals in the Tokyo games, a record for any nation in Olympic history.

Final Medal Count

United States: 39 gold, 113 overall China: 38 gold, 88 overall Japan: 27 gold, 58 overall Great Britain: 22 gold, 56 overall ROC: 20 gold, 71 overall Australia: 17 gold, 46 overall Netherlands: 10 gold, 36 overall France: 10 gold, 33 overall Germany: 10 gold, 37 overall Italy: 10 gold, 40 overall

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Complete list at Olympics.com.

Seven Straight Golds for Team USA in Women's Hoops

Team USA women's basketball won its seventh straight Olympic gold medal Sunday, defeating host country Japan 90-75. It was a won that further solidified the country's dominance in international play and, for two of its most respected players, established their legacies as its most decorated.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi each won their fifth gold medals, making them the most decorated basketball players in United States Olympic history, regardless of gender.

"They've done so much for USA Basketball that the rest of us players are just continuing to try and return the favor and make sure that they realize how much we appreciate them," teammate Brianna Stewart said, per ESPN's Michelle Voepel.

Their leadership, and superb play from Stewart, Brittney Griner and reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, fueled the team in a mostly uncontested competition.

Griner and Wilson dominated the middle Sunday to the tune of 30 and 19 points, respectively, while Stewart added another 14.

The game marked Dawn Staley's final as head coach as she stepped down following the win. "Our country has a lot of great coaches that can get the job done. Me, being a part of I believe six, that’s enough. I’m full, I’m full," she told USA Today's Dan Wolken.

Maki Takada, arguably Japan's best during these games, scored 17 points for the host country en route to a silver medal.

US Volleyball Makes History With First Gold

Team USA women's volleyball didn't just defeat Brazil to capture the organization's first gold medal Sunday in the Olympics, it blanked the runners-up, beating them in straight sets. A dominant team throughout the games, it had lost only one of its eight total matches over the course of the competition.

Jordan Larson, in her third Olympics, delivered the final kill to send Brazil to their first loss. She spoke on emotions following the victory, per Olivia Reiner of USA Today. "I've cried more in the last 24 hours than I think I have in my career. I'm not an emotional player, emotional person, but I think just the emotions got the best of me. I'm now in kind of this euphoria and like shock state."

Also in shock? Brazil, who entered the contest unbeaten but were soundly defeated.

American coach Karch Kilay touted the credibility of Brazil and their history of denying the US in Olympic competition (h/t Reiner). "Brazil is a legend in indoor volleyball, both on the women’s side and the men’s side…we lost to them in the final in 2008 in Beijing and in 2012 in London."

Team USA accomplished the goal without star spiker Jordan Thompson, who also missed Friday's semifinal against Serbia, making the team's victories in both rounds that much more impressive and memorable.

Showing grit and tenacity, a trademark of the United States' efforts in this year's games, the women of Team USA volleyball now take their place in the history books.