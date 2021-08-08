Fantasy Baseball 2021: Notable Pickups to Target on Waiver Wire for Week 19

0 of 3

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers uncovered two gems on the trade market to improve their roster and, in turn, boost the fantasy baseball stocks of those players.

Willy Adames caught fire from the plate once he arrived from the Tampa Bay Rays, and Rowdy Tellez appears to be doing the same thing after being traded by the Toronto Blue Jays.

The left-handed power hitter has five home runs and 17 RBI in his short time with the Brewers, and he recently put together a four-game hitting streak at American Family Field.

Tellez may not be the first name that pops into your head when it comes to waiver-wire additions, but when you glance at his stats and potential for the rest of the season, he feels like a top addition since he is available in most Yahoo leagues.

The trades made before the July 30 deadline also opened up an opportunity for Abraham Toro with the Seattle Mariners. Toro was not playing terribly for the Houston Astros, but the change of scenery has been beneficial to his hitting stroke, and Seattle's lineup is feeling that impact.