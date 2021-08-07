Olympic Wrestling 2021: Medal Winners, Scores and Results from Saturday

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

The United States finished on top of the wrestling medal board at the Tokyo Olympics thanks to a silver and bronze earned in the final three events of the meet.

Kyle Snyder earned the silver medal in the men's freestyle 97kg competition, and Sarah Hildebrandt added to the haul with a bronze in the women's freestyle 50kg event.

Snyder and Hildebrant's finishes gave the United States nine total medals from the 18 weight classes contested at the Olympic level.

The United States won all nine of its medals in the freestyle discipline. The American men did not win in any of the six Greco-Roman events.

Japan won two of the three gold-medal bouts contested on Saturday to finish with the most victories from the wrestling events.

Five of the seven medals earned by the host nation were golds, including the ones won by Takuto Otoguro and Yui Susaki on the final day of competition.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Saturday Medal Winners

Men's Freestyle 65kg

Gold: Takuto Otoguro, Japan

Silver: Haji Aliyev, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Bajrang Punia, India

Bronze: Gadzhimurad Rashidov, Russian Olympic Committee

Otoguro won Japan's first gold in the men's freestyle events.

Prior to Saturday, all of Japan's gold medals in wrestling came from the women's freestyle weight classes. The host nation picked up a silver and a bronze in the men's Greco-Roman competitions.

Otoguro, who was the 2018 world champion at 65kg, won a tight gold-medal bout over Haji Aliyev of Azerbaijan by a 5-4 score.

Otoguro won each of his last two bouts by a single point. He knocked out Gadzhimurad Rashidov from gold-medal contention with a 3-2 semifinal victory.

Rashidov from the Russian Olympic Committee and Bajrang Punia of India shut out their opponents in the bronze-medal bouts.

Men's Freestyle 97kg

Gold: Abdulrashid Sadulaev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Kyle Snyder, United States

Bronze: Abraham de Jesus Conyedo Ruano, Italy

Bronze: Reineris Salas Perez, Cuba

Snyder did not defend his gold medal from Rio de Janeiro, but he did come home with a silver to add his decorated trophy case.

The three-time NCAA champion and two-time world champion lost by points to Abdulrashid Sadulaev of the Russian Olympic Committee. The Russian athletes are competing under that name because the flag and national anthem were banned as punishment for a doping scandal.

Sadulaev was the gold-medal winner at 86kg five years ago in Brazil. He moved up a weight class and won two world championships in 2018 and 2019.

The 25-year-old Russian completed his recent dominance of the weight class with a 6-3 victory over Snyder.

Snyder's silver medal was the fifth earned by the Americans in freestyle wrestling. Gable Steveson and David Taylor won gold medals, while Kyle Dake and Thomas Gilman came home with bronze medals.

Women's Freestyle 50kg

Gold: Yui Susaki, Japan

Silver: Yunan Sun, China

Bronze: Sarah Hildebrandt, United States

Bronze: Mariya Stadnik, Azerbaijan

Hildebrandt completed the American medal haul in wrestling with a bronze in the women's 50kg freestyle weight class.

Hildebrandt used a 12-1 victory over Ukraine's Oksana Livach to secure one of the two bronze medals handed out in the event. The other one was earned by Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik.

Hildebrandt was relegated to the bronze-medal bout following a 10-7 semifinal loss to China's Yunan Sun.

The Chinese wrestler ended up taking silver behind Yui Susaki, who finished off Japan's dominance of the female weight classes.

Susaki earned a 10-0 victory in the gold-medal bout to become the fourth Japanese woman to win wrestling gold.

Japan finished with seven total medals in the sport, which was two behind the United States and one back of the ROC.