NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

For the fourth consecutive season, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to advance beyond the Eastern Conference semifinals. It's been six years since The Process brought the duo of Simmons and Joel Embiid together in Philadelphia.

There have always been questions about the pairing of Embiid and Simmons. Now, with another short-lived playoff run, the two sides seem destined to split more every day. The latest has Simmons reportedly cutting ties with people connected to the organization.

"Ben Simmons has cut off communication with basically everyone in the Sixers organization," Jason Dumas of KRON4 reported. "Everything is going thru his agent, Rich Paul."

Dumas also noted that Simmons is open to going to the Golden State Warriors, although he doesn't have much leverage.

The report appears to go hand-in-hand with an earlier report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Sixers proposed a deal that would land them Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman as well as picks No. 7 and No. 14 in the draft for the Australian star.



Getting such a haul for Simmons is going to be difficult. He's in Year 2 of a five-year, $177.2 million contract so any team taking him on would have to manage a massive salary cap hit while potentially giving up valuable draft assets and a proven player.

If Simmons and the Sixers relationship has gone completely cold it may be the spark the franchise needs to lower their asking price and actually get a deal done.