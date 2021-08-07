Edge vs. Rollins and Belair vs. Banks at SummerSlam, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown was a decent show, but for anyone who was on social media during the program, the night was marred by the news of several releases.

The blue brand opened with a promo from Sasha Banks talking about how she is the only reason Bianca Belair is relevant as the SmackDown women's champion. The EST and Zelina Vega both voiced their opinion, and it led to Belair and Vega squaring off later in the show.

The feud between families continued this week when Dominik Mysterio battled Jey Uso in singles competition. Rey Mysterio and Jimmy Uso were at ringside to support their family members.

It appears Shinsuke Nakamura has his sights set on the Intercontinental Championship again, and his quest began with a match against the current champion, Apollo Crews.

We also saw Seth Rollins and Edge make their SummerSlam match official this week. Let's take a look at what happened on Friday night.