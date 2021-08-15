Who Will Be WWE's Next Megastar After Roman Reigns?

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

WWE is a business that goes beyond professional wrestling. It is sports entertainment, built on the idea that its Superstars can be stars who stand above the rest of the brand. However, few make that leap.

The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, John Cena and Bret Hart are among those who have managed to find success that transcends their counterparts. They became megastars.

The latest wrestler to break through that ceiling is Roman Reigns. While he has not quite hit the true mainstream, he is the biggest act in wrestling, able to stand next to John Cena at the peak of The Champ's mainstream Hollywood rise.

It is likely the WWE universal champion will stand at that peak for a while longer, but eventually everything will shift again. A new star will step up, especially if Reigns can pull off a move to Hollywood like Cena or his cousin The Rock.

While Reigns' success seems assured, there are plenty of other wrestlers who could be the next to make that leap. To do so, they will need to both shine in WWE and outside of it. Let's take a look at a few who could be the next megastar for WWE.