The Best and Worst WWE SummerSlam Moments of the Last 20 Years

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE will host The Biggest Party of the Summer in Las Vegas on August 21 when it presents SummerSlam, one of the most prestigious pay-per-view events of its calendar, from Allegiant Stadium, and it certainly hopes to create new and unforgettable moments for its fans.

Much like it has over the past two decades.

Since 2001, WWE has used SummerSlam as a catapult for new stories and stars, crowning new champions and introducing fresh faces to an unsuspecting fanbase.

From the rises of Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar to the return of Shawn Michaels, the event has housed some great moments. It has also produced a few stinkers, right? Alberto Del Rio cashing in on CM Punk, anyone?

In preparation for the whirlwind WWE will take its fans on in Sin City, these moments, not ranked in any particular order, have helped shape the event over the past 20 years.