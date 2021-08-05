NHL Rumors: Latest on Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Market, Marcus Pettersson, More

NHL Rumors: Latest on Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Market, Marcus Pettersson, MoreAugust 5, 2021
After a flurry of moves and transactions over the past few weeks, the NHL offseason has slowed down. That doesn't mean things can't pick back up, though, even if many of the major free agents have already decided where they will play next year.
Some notable players remain on the free-agent market, and there's always the potential for noteworthy trades to occur before the 2021-22 season begins in October.
Here's some of the latest offseason buzz from around the NHL.
3 Teams 'In a Battle' to Acquire Tarasenko from St. Louis
Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade from the St. Louis Blues earlier this summer, but he is still on the team's roster. However, it appears that discussions could still be taking place and the 29-year-old forward may be on the move soon.
During a recent appearance on NHL Network, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and New York Islanders are "in a battle" to land Tarasenko (h/t Kyle Cannillo of Penn State Radio).
"It sounds like there's progress in this particular process of trying to get Tarasenko out of St. Louis and to a new club," Pagnotta said.
Tarasenko has been limited to 34 games over the past two seasons because of injuries. But if he is healthy, he would likely provide an offensive boost to any team that acquires him.
Teams Unwilling to Acquire Pettersson at Full Cap Hit
Marcus Pettersson has four years remaining on his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he's set to earn a little more than $4 million each of those seasons. And that's the why the Pens may be looking to trade the 25-year-old defenseman despite his solid play.
It also could be the reason why Pittsburgh hasn't been able to. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Penguins have been trying to move Pettersson, who was acquired when former general manager Jim Rutherford was still at the helm. However, they have been unsuccessful.
"The Penguins have attempted to package Pettersson in other transactions, but no team is willing to take him at full cap hit," Seravalli wrote. "Retaining salary would make teams more interested, but that would also mostly defeat the purpose."
Pettersson has played 173 games for Pittsburgh over the past three seasons. During the 2020-21 campaign, he had two goals and seven assists in 47 games while posting a plus/minus rating of plus-eight. He's had a positive plus/minus in each of the first four seasons of his NHL career, which began with the Anaheim Ducks.
Meier Unlikely to Be Traded from Sharks to Devils
Timo Meier has spent his first five NHL seasons with the San Jose Sharks, and he's developed into a strong player over that time. But could the team be looking to move the 24-year-old, who is under contract until 2023?
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said during a recent episode of his 31 Thoughts podcast that he had "heard some rumblings" about Meier getting traded to the Devils. However, Friedman also indicated that he heard it also may not happen.
"Those [rumors were] flatly denied to me. Someone said, 'You’re way off. Don't go down that road,'" Friedman said (h/t Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now).
Meier has tallied at least 31 points in each of the past four seasons, posting 12 goals and 19 assists in 54 games during the 2020-21 campaign. And the right winger, who was selected No. 9 overall by the Sharks in 2015, will likely be a key part of the team's future as it looks to return to Stanley Cup contention after two years without making the playoffs.