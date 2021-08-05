NHL Rumors: Latest on Vladimir Tarasenko Trade Market, Marcus Pettersson, More

2 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Marcus Pettersson has four years remaining on his contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and he's set to earn a little more than $4 million each of those seasons. And that's the why the Pens may be looking to trade the 25-year-old defenseman despite his solid play.

It also could be the reason why Pittsburgh hasn't been able to. According to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, the Penguins have been trying to move Pettersson, who was acquired when former general manager Jim Rutherford was still at the helm. However, they have been unsuccessful.

"The Penguins have attempted to package Pettersson in other transactions, but no team is willing to take him at full cap hit," Seravalli wrote. "Retaining salary would make teams more interested, but that would also mostly defeat the purpose."

Pettersson has played 173 games for Pittsburgh over the past three seasons. During the 2020-21 campaign, he had two goals and seven assists in 47 games while posting a plus/minus rating of plus-eight. He's had a positive plus/minus in each of the first four seasons of his NHL career, which began with the Anaheim Ducks.